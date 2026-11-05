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Balboa Park Symposium Lets Aspiring Storytellers Pitch, Learn and Mingle Saturday
By Jacob Smith,5 days ago
Aspiring writers, artists and storytellers have a reason to head to Balboa Park this Saturday, as the Comic-Con Museum opens its doors for SAM: Storytelling Across Media, a one-day symposium built around the craft of telling stories across different formats. The event returns to the museum at 2131 Pan American Plaza, with programming that ranges from comics and books to gaming and movies.