undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Beveridge & Diamond Adds Former EPA Air Counsel Libby Pettit As Of Counsel
By Amit Chowdhry,5 days ago
Beveridge & Diamond (B&D), an environmental law firm, has strengthened its Air and Climate Change practice with the addition of Libby Pettit as Of Counsel in its Washington, D.C., and San Francisco offices. Pettit joins the firm after serving as Assistant General Counsel for the Air Toxics Practice Group within the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of General Counsel.