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Morrison Foerster Adds Joshua Hill And Ariane Rockoff-Kirk To Expand U.S. Complex Litigation Practice
By Amit Chowdhry,6 days ago
International law firm Morrison Foerster has appointed Joshua Hill as Partner and Head of Business Litigation and Disputes and Ariane Rockoff-Kirk as Partner in its Complex Litigation Group. Both attorneys will be based in New York, strengthening the firm’s capabilities in high-stakes commercial litigation, trials, arbitration, and government investigations.