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Finpilot Raises $10 Million Series A Led By Lobby Capital To Expand AI Agents For Institutional Investors
By Amit Chowdhry,5 days ago
Finpilot, a Seattle-based developer of an AI-native operating system for institutional investment management, has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by Lobby Capital, with participation from existing investor Madrona. The financing will support the company’s expansion as it develops AI agents designed to automate research, reporting, monitoring, and due diligence for organizations managing long-term investment capital.