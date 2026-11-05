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Michigan College Access Network Honors 9 Education Leaders At 2026 College Access Impact Awards
By Amit Chowdhry,5 days ago
Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) recognized nine individuals and organizations for their contributions to expanding college access, affordability, enrollment, and student success during its 2026 College Access Impact Awards ceremony. The awards were presented on November 4 during MCAN’s 15th annual conference, held November 3–4 at the Grand Traverse Resort...