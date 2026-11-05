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Texas RB Hollywood Smothers out for season with torn MCL
By Wescott Eberts,5 days ago
The Horns will be without one of their top running backs for the rest of the year. Wednesday’s SEC-mandated player availability report revealed the Texas Longhorns senior running back Hollywood Smothers is out for Saturday’s matchup against the Missouri Tigers in Columbia. A Thursday report from On Texas Football revealed that Smothers will miss the remainder of the season with a torn MCL.