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Avum Wins $61.05 Million Army Contract To Modernize Virtual Contracting Enterprise
By Amit Chowdhry,5 days ago
Avum has been awarded a $61.05 million U.S. Army contract to sustain and modernize the Virtual Contracting Enterprise business intelligence suite. The firm-fixed-price award covers software sustainment, capability delivery, technical refactoring and deployment of a secure contracting capability. A central part of the project involves transforming the Virtual Contracting Enterprise...