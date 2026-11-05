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Fallbrook Limits Potable-Water Irrigation of Nonfunctional Turf, With Deadlines Through 2029
By Taylor Reed,5 days ago
Decorative grass strips along Fallbrook parking lots and street medians are about to go thirsty. The Fallbrook Public Utility District board voted 5-0 on October 26 to prohibit potable water use for irrigating what it calls nonfunctional turf, amending the district's administrative code to add new definitions and restrictions aimed at cutting back on landscaping that nobody actually uses.