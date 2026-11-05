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University Of Illinois Foundation Reports Record $748.3 Million In FY2026 New Business, With Endowment Reaching $3.32 Billion
By Amit Chowdhry,5 days ago
The University of Illinois Foundation (UIF) announced a record $748.3 million in new business for fiscal year 2026, representing an increase of $92.3 million, or approximately 14%, over the previous year’s record of $656 million. The results were presented at the Foundation’s 91st Annual Meeting on October 23, 2026.