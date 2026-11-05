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Computer World Services Receives $33.84 Million Air Force Telecommunications Support Contract
By Amit Chowdhry,5 days ago
Computer World Services has received a $33.84 million ceiling contract from the U.S. Air Force for operational and technical support involving telecommunications and cyberspace capabilities. The firm-fixed-price contract will support the Headquarters Cyberspace Capabilities Center. Services include technical expertise, subject matter expert support and software support for Department of the...