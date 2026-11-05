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Ohio Wesleyan University Receives $40 Million Gift To Establish Mecum College Of Arts And Humanities
By Amit Chowdhry,5 days ago
Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU), a private liberal arts university in Delaware, Ohio, has announced a $40 million philanthropic commitment from alumni Dudley Mecum II and his wife, Harriet Zahn Mecum, to establish the Mecum College of Arts and Humanities and support faculty compensation. The announcement coincides with the university’s introduction of a new institutional identity, “America’s University for Ambitious Self-Discovery,” and follows a record $94 million fundraising year in fiscal 2026.