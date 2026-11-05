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O’Hara hosts Touch-a-Truck event for Wesley Family Services participants
By Michael DiVittorio,3 days ago
O’Hara officials recently partnered with Wesley Family Services to do a Touch-a-Truck event for the intellectually disabled individuals who visit the township center. About 100 people joined O’Hara first responders and staffers, as well as first responders from surrounding communities, to explore various vehicles and learn more about how the township operates on Oct. 6.