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Systems Planning And Analysis Receives $30.75 Million Space Systems Command Modification
By Amit Chowdhry,5 days ago
Systems Planning and Analysis has received a $30.75 million modification to an existing U.S. Space Systems Command contract supporting platform delivery. The modification increases the contract’s total cumulative face value to approximately $312.9 million from about $282.15 million. The new work covers additional cloud computing resources, software licenses, platform...