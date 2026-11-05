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Daily DLP: Lions Week 8 film notes, Jack Campbell update and more – Detroit Lions Podcast
By Chris,4 days ago
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell is recovering with full lower-body mobility, and the priority is his long-term health rather than any return-to-play timeline. He is still working on his upper body per his own statement. As Jeff Risdon emphasized, Detroit will support him without pressing for specifics. Head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have fostered the team-first locker room rallying around him.