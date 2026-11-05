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Janeese Lewis George and Democrats Win Big in D.C., No Surprise
By The Georgetowner,5 days ago
The election results have been called in Washington, D.C. Democrats across America flipped the different races in a blue wave, D.C. included. This year was the first time that the District has implemented ranked-choice voting. In the primary elections, it raised turnout to the highest in 30 years as voters had the chance to rank candidates and write-ins.
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