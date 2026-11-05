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New York Mayor Mamdani speaks to the press about the house fire in Brooklyn
4 days ago
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani described a fire that tore through a two-story home in Brooklyn, killing at least six people and injuring seven others, including three firefighters, as an "intense, fast-growing, three-alarm fire." More than 200 first responders rushed to the scene in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
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