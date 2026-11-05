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Harmeet Dhillon, San Francisco’s anti-woke crusader, leaves the Trump administration
By George Kelly,5 days ago
Harmeet Dhillon, the San Franciscan who led a key U.S. Justice Department division in the Trump administration, has resigned, Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed Thursday. Her departure as assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Department comes days after she touted a nationwide deployment of election monitors for Tuesday’s midterms.
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