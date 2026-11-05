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NASA SEWP’s longtime director is optimistic about the next generation of the program
By Sean Davis,5 days ago
The contract program responsible for getting IT and communications products from suppliers to federal agencies is entering an exciting new phase, as its longtime director reflects on the decisions that allowed it be successful. NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) is launching its sixth iteration on Nov 1, and it’s...