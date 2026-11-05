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Cutter & Buck, Kardex, and AutoStore: Why the Second Automated Warehouse May Matter More Than the First
By Angeline Fernandes,4 days ago
Warehouse automation announcements tend to celebrate the beginning. A new distribution center opens. Robots arrive. An automated storage and retrieval system goes live. Executives talk about throughput, labor savings, and future growth. But perhaps the more revealing warehouse automation story begins several years later, when a company decides whether to do it again. That is what makes the latest development involving Cutter & Buck, Kardex, and AutoStore particularly interesting.