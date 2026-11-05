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Does Your Trucking Fleet Need a New TMS? [Video]
By Deborah Lockridge,5 days ago
Cloud technology, AI and new integrations are changing what transportation management systems can do. But does taking advantage of those advances mean replacing your existing TMS?. Transportation management systems have come a long way. Today's trucking fleets have access to cloud-based technology, artificial intelligence, automation, and integrations that can connect...