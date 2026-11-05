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All 18 judges on Johnson County ballots were retained. How did ‘Yes’ votes compare to past years?
By Kyle Palmer,5 days ago
All 18 judges who appeared on Johnson County ballots for the Nov. 3 midterm election were retained by voters. That’s not necessarily a surprise. Kansans have never voted to sack a state supreme court or appellate judge, though there have been some close calls (more on that below). Votes to retain district court-level judges in Johnson County, too, have been routine.