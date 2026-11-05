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5 ways NASA Artemis II launch disrupted GPS and self driving car navigation
By Cris Tolomia,3 days ago
A Taiwanese study finds NASA's April 2026 Artemis II launch left 2 ionospheric holes that could have skewed GPS by several meters. A blue dot on a phone screen invites little doubt. Drivers trust it through unfamiliar streets, and hikers glance at it to confirm a trail. Few people stop to picture the journey a positioning signal makes before it reaches their hands. On the way down from orbit, the broadcast crosses the ionosphere, a charged region of the upper atmosphere that sits beyond everyday notice. Unsettle that region, and the dot can drift away from where a person stands. Such a slip may last a short while, yet a brief error can matter a great deal to anything moving fast or steering itself.