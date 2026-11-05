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15 Airports Built on Islands That Serve Major Cities and Regions
By Fritz von Burkersroda,3 days ago
Picture landing on a runway that, not long ago, was open water. For the airports on this list, that is simply how they were built, and each one serves a real city or region. The reasons go beyond “there was no room.” Some were built to keep jet noise away from homes, one traded a mountain coast for fill in the sea, and one sank far more than anyone expected.