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The 2026 Beacon Award Goes to Natalie Hodges
By Programs,5 days ago
We’re pleased to announce Natalie Hodges as the winner of the 2026 Beacon Award for Excellence in Teaching!. Born and raised in a Korean-American family in Denver, Natalie Hodges trained as a classical violinist for twenty years before pivoting to writing. Her fiction and nonfiction explore performance anxiety, time perception, quantum physics, Korean Christianity, immigration, and gentrification in contemporary Colorado, among other subjects. Her work experience spans concert halls, open-air malls, libraries, classrooms, and kitchens professional and private. Uncommon Measure: A Journey Through Music, Performance, and the Science of Time, her memoir-in-essays, was a New York Times Editors’ Choice selection and was longlisted for the 2022 National Book Award.