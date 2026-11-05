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Ousted ER Doctor Helps Lead Three-Candidate Upset in Trinity Hospital Board Race
By Lisa Music,5 days ago
Dr. Chad Smith and two fellow challengers appear poised to take all three seats contested in the Mountain Communities Healthcare District Board of Directors election, according to unofficial Trinity County results. Smith, Marianne Keesee, and Laura Ecklin were the top three vote-getters in the November 3 election, outpolling incumbents Sarah...
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