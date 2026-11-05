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Revision Old Town?; Deadwood Man Suffers Fatal Injuries; Veterans Day Parade; Ballot Counting Glitch
By George Henry,5 days ago
Florence is taking the first steps toward a major reimagining of Old Town, following approval of a state transportation planning grant. The Florence Urban Renewal Agency will examine traffic flow, parking, sidewalks, pedestrian access and possible utility improvements. Assistant City Manager Megan Messmer says the project will take a comprehensive approach.