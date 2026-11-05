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Two arrested for allegedly holding woman against her will in Fargo apartment building
By Nate Coen,5 days ago
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police say they’ve arrested two people who appear to have been holding a woman against her will for a long period of time at an apartment building. Police say officers responded to an apartment in the 4900 block of 44th Ave S after a maintenance worker entered a unit for routine service and found the woman in a bedroom.