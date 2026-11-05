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What Expecting Mothers Should Know About Vaccines During Pregnancy
By Bmore Lifestyle,5 days ago
With holiday travel and family gatherings approaching, RSV, flu and COVID-19 are important health concerns for expecting mothers and their babies. Understanding the role of maternal vaccines is especially important. These vaccines can help protect both mom and baby, with some of that protection extending beyond pregnancy and into a baby’s first few months of life. Joining us is Dr. Stephanie Ros Saposnik. For more info visit CVEEP.org.