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‘A. Rimbaud’ Review: Patrick Wang’s Bare-Stage Epic Exhausts Its Novelty Too Soon
By William Repass,5 days ago
It’s often said of period pieces that you can see the money on screen. In A. Rimbaud, what you can see—very much by design—is the lack thereof, as Patrick Wang strips cinema down to its rudiments, flying in the face of the idea that immersion is a function of verisimilitude. No frame of the film could be mistaken for “reality,” and what results is surprisingly intimate, treating the viewer as present and active, like the audience at a live performance.