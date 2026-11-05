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Ask a Local: Where to Go in Nairobi According to Runner Emily Chepkor
By Sharon Machira,5 days ago
"Nairobi is a city best understood in motion," says Emily Chepkor, founder of We Run Nairobi, the city's biggest and most popular run club. She's from a small town in Kenya, Kapsabet, that has produced more world-class runners per square mile than anywhere else on earth. While the country is known worldwide for its running heritage, Nairobi hadn't quite caught up to the hype until Chepkor came along.