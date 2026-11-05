undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Stolen-Car Chase From Jurupa Valley Ends in Gunfire at San Ysidro Border
By Jacob Smith,5 days ago
A pursuit that began in Jurupa Valley Wednesday evening stretched nearly 120 miles down the state before ending near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, where gunfire erupted and the border crossing briefly shut its gates. Riverside County sheriff's deputies started chasing a stolen vehicle out of the Jurupa Valley area at around 6:46 p.m., and the pursuit didn't stop until it reached the edge of the country.