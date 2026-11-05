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Permits filed for 74-unit residential building in Jamaica
By Ethan Marshall,5 days ago
Permits have been filed for the construction of a 14-story residential building with 74 housing units at 143-24 94th Ave. in Jamaica. The proposed building would be 145 feet tall and span 42,463 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 573 square feet, the 74 apartments will most likely be rentals. In addition to the housing units, the property would also have a rear yard 66 feet in length.