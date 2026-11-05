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Proposed Walmart Warehouse in Wallkill Awaits Planning Board Action
By Margaux Boyd,5 days ago
A Walmart fulfillment center has been proposed for the Town of Wallkill. The Mid Hudson News headline described the Hudson Valley Building Trades Council as signing a project labor agreement for the proposed Wallkill Walmart center. The proposed site is in the northwestern part of the Town of Wallkill. The project would occupy an approximately 200-acre site described as bordering Sullivan County.
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