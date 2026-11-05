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Tankers carrying Russian diesel change course, raising doubts about shipments to US
By David McHugh, AP Business Writer,5 days ago
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — President Donald Trump’s plan to allow imports of Russian diesel appeared to falter this week after state and federal officials warned that handling any shipments could bring legal consequences and two tankers initially bound for the United States changed course. Trump announced an agreement...