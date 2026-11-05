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Maybe Gov.-elect Klobuchar can usher in ‘One Minnesota’
By Shannon Watson,5 days ago
Last year, I wrote about Gov. Tim Walz’s promise of “One Minnesota,” and whether there was still time for him to make good on it. The idea was always bigger than a campaign slogan. Minnesota is politically, geographically and culturally divided in ways that can make us feel like we don’t belong in the same reality, let alone the same state. And the governor, maybe more than any other elected official, has an opportunity to remind us that we do.