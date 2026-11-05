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Special Report: Medicare's final 2027 fee schedule cuts deeper than proposed, with Taya Gordon of Atlas & Perpetua Healthcare Consulting
6 days ago
Revenue cycle consultant Taya Gordon gives her first read on Medicare's final 2027 physician fee schedule, from the 2.31% conversion factor cut to the scaled-back same-day visit reduction and the switch from G2211 to modifier B1. Medicare's. , released Nov. 4, cuts the conversion factor 2.31% for most clinicians starting...