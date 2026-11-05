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Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy Presents Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood
By Faith Fernandez,5 days ago
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy’s Department of Visual & Performing Arts presents its fall play, Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, at the Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy Arts Center. Set in medieval England, this lively theatrical adaptation follows the transformation of a young Robin Hood, who initially...