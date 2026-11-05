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Breaking: CMU men's basketball head coach Andy Bronkema placed on leave
5 days ago
Central Michigan University Athletics announced that head coach Andy Bronkema was placed on leave and that Raymoan McAfee will serve as interim head coach. "Since joining our program in April 2025, Coach McAfee has built strong relationships with our student-athletes and brings deep experience developing student-athletes and preparing champions and I have full confidence that our team is in good hands under his leadership," Athletic Director Amy Folan said in a news release. "I am also confident that our incredibly passionate CMU Chippewa fans will continue to support the young men in our program."