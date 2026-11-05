undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Baltimore’s Historic 8×10 Reopens Under New Ownership, a Rare Win for Independent Venues
By James Sissler,5 days ago
At a time when corporate giants like Live Nation and AEG are expanding their reach across the live music industry, building mid-sized venues from the ground up to feed vertically integrated businesses that handle everything from ticketing to tour promotion, one of Baltimore’s most storied independent rock clubs has beaten the odds. After coming within weeks of closing for good this summer, The 8×10 has reopened its doors under new ownership.
2