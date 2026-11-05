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Shakedown Street to Celebrate Grateful Dead’s Legendary May 1977 Shows with Three-Night Boulder Run
By John D. Luerssen,5 days ago
Colorado’s leading and longest-running Grateful Dead tribute band, Shakedown Street, will return to Boulder Theater May 7–9, 2027, for a three-night run commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Dead’s celebrated series of performances in the Northeast. For the three-night engagement in Boulder—dubbed The 50th Anniversary of Boston,...