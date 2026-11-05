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Jerry Garcia Band’s First Show With Donna & Keith Godchaux Featured on New ‘Heads & Tails’ Compilation
By Michael Broerman,5 days ago
Photo: Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images — Jerry Garcia Band performs at the Del Mar Theater in Santa Cruz, CA, 2/26/76. The early days of the Jerry Garcia Band were defined by perpetual lineup changes, most notably in the keyboard position. In December 1975/January 1976, JGB played with session great Nicky Hopkins and New Orleans cult legend James Booker in the span of two weeks, before Garcia’s Grateful Dead bandmates Keith and Donna Jean Godchaux made their live debut with the Jerry Garcia Band on January 26th at the Keystone in Berkeley, CA.