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Brendan Boyle Chooses House Budget Role Over a 2028 Senate Run
By Michael Taylor,2 days ago
Rep. Brendan Boyle says he will not challenge Sen. John Fetterman for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat in 2028. The Philadelphia Democrat announced Wednesday that he is instead seeking the House Budget Committee chairmanship, arguing that the post would let him have more influence on policy than a freshman Senate seat, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The committee has not formally chosen its next chair; the paper reported Boyle is expected to face no opposition.