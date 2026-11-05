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Gish's Furniture Sets Jan. 29 Opening For Bigger East Lampeter Store
By Joshua Doyle,5 days ago
Gish's Furniture is set to open the doors of its new East Lampeter Township store on Jan. 29, moving its hardwood furniture business into a larger home at the Mill Creek Commons shopping center along Route 30. The retailer, known for solid hardwood pieces built by Amish craftsmen in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana, is relocating from its longtime spot at 2191 Lincoln Highway East into a facility just down the road.