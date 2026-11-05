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Giant Puppets Roll Through West Philly as Peoplehood Parade Hits Year 26
By Angela Martinez,5 days ago
Giant puppets, marching bands and neighborhood coalitions will fill the streets of West Philadelphia this Saturday as the Peoplehood Parade and Pageant steps off at 1 p.m. from the Paul Robeson House. Street closures begin at 10 a.m., with 50th Street shutting down between Walnut and Chestnut to make room for the procession before it winds its way to Clark Park.