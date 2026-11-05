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Elkins Park Gets Its Own Empanada Spot as Tilly's Opens on Montgomery Avenue
By David Rosen,5 days ago
A storefront that once housed FoodChasers at 7852 Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park now belongs to Tilly's Empanadas, a handheld-pastry shop that has set up shop with pickup, delivery and catering all on the menu. The eatery occupies the same address that FoodChasers left behind, giving the Elkins Park food scene a new destination for empanadas without leaving the neighborhood.