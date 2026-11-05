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Sphere locks in highly anticipated Rush residency in Las Vegas
By Amber Sampson,4 days ago
The Canadian rock legends Rush will make their Sphere debut in May 2027 with the Elevate From the Norm residency. Band co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will kick off the five-night engagement on May 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30, performing era-defining hits from a catalog spanning 50 years. Rush recently returned to the stage with the Fifty Something tour this June, their first series of shows in 11 years and without their late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.