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Wisconsin Senate Republicans choose Sen. Julian Bradley as minority leader
By WBAY news staff,5 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) — Wisconsin Senate Republicans have elected Sen. Julian Bradley to serve as minority leader for the upcoming legislative session following Tuesday’s election. Bradley, R-New Berlin, represents the 28th Senate District, covering parts of Waukesha, Racine, and Walworth counties. He will step into the leadership role...