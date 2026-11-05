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Wright State nursing students spend fall semester in upgraded facilities
By Tabitha Bartoe,5 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Nursing students at Wright State University are getting hands-on experience in newly renovated laboratories as part of a $6 million project aimed at modernizing the university's nursing facilities. The first phase of renovations was completed ahead of the fall semester, updating three teaching laboratories in the...
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