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What El Niño Means for the Season Ahead
5 days ago
What is El Niño and What Makes This One So Strong?. El Niño is the warm phase of a natural pattern of ocean and atmospheric variability in the tropical Pacific known as the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO). Normally, easterly trade winds blow from east to west across the tropical Pacific, pushing warm surface water toward Asia and allowing cooler water to rise near the west coast of South America. During El Niño, those trade winds weaken, allowing warm surface water to spread eastward across the central and eastern tropical Pacific. This shift changes where heat and moisture enter the atmosphere, altering rainfall, storms, and wind patterns across the Pacific. These atmospheric changes can also ripple around the globe, influencing weather patterns and conditions over other ocean basins.