undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Future Park Near Carolina Springs
2 days ago
If you spot a drone over future parkland off Woods Creek Road, it’s the Town of Holly Springs, hard at work using cutting-edge technology! The Town is planning to use a state-of-the-art LiDAR scanner to capture data points and create hyper-accurate 3D topographic models for the future park. The terrain details will ensure smarter, data-driven park design while saving thousands in third-party surveying fees.